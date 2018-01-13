The Best Sneaker Releases to Shop This Week

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0
Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 "Habanero."
Nike

We’re only a few weeks into 2018, and the new year is already delivering a number of sneaker releases that should be on your radar.

This week’s launches are led by a new look for Nike’s futuristic self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers, plus the return of a classic Adidas trail runner and more.

Shop the week’s top drops below.

1. Nike HyperAdapt 1.0

Nike’s self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers get a fresh graphic-based colorway this week with this new “Habanero” look, which has already sold out from the brand’s e-commerce site. But styles are popping up on eBay.

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0

Buy: Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 from $900
2. Sneakersnstuff x Reebok Classic Leather Premium

After giving the Reebok Club C a luxe makeover, Sneakersnstuff shifts its attention to the equally seminal Classic Leather silhouette and gives the model an elk leather construction.

Sneakersnstuff x Reebok Classic Leather Premium
Buy: Sneakersnstuff x Reebok Classic Leather Premium $139
3. Adidas Marathon TR

The classic Adidas Marathon TR trail runner from 1979 is back in its original form, and it’s still available at retail in a wide range of sizes.

Adidas Marathon TR
Buy: Adidas Marathon TR $110
4. New Balance 998 “Color Spectrum”

The made-in-USA New Balance 998 is one of the brand’s most popular silhouettes, and this rich new purple-covered “Color Spectrum” look will make for a great addition to any collection.

New Balance 998 "Color Spectrum."
Buy: New Balance 998 $179.99
5. Air Jordan 1 High OG “L.A.”

Jordan Brand is prepping for next month’s All-Star Weekend festivities in Los Angeles with this premium take on the Air Jordan 1 High OG.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "L.A."
Buy: Air Jordan 1 High OG $160
