The Best Sneaker Releases to Shop This Week

We’re only a few weeks into 2018, and the new year is already delivering a number of sneaker releases that should be on your radar.

This week’s launches are led by a new look for Nike’s futuristic self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers, plus the return of a classic Adidas trail runner and more.

Shop the week’s top drops below.

1. Nike HyperAdapt 1.0

Nike’s self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers get a fresh graphic-based colorway this week with this new “Habanero” look, which has already sold out from the brand’s e-commerce site. But styles are popping up on eBay.

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 Nike

2. Sneakersnstuff x Reebok Classic Leather Premium

After giving the Reebok Club C a luxe makeover, Sneakersnstuff shifts its attention to the equally seminal Classic Leather silhouette and gives the model an elk leather construction.

Sneakersnstuff x Reebok Classic Leather Premium Sneakersnstuff

3. Adidas Marathon TR

The classic Adidas Marathon TR trail runner from 1979 is back in its original form, and it’s still available at retail in a wide range of sizes.

Adidas Marathon TR Adidas

4. New Balance 998 “Color Spectrum”

The made-in-USA New Balance 998 is one of the brand’s most popular silhouettes, and this rich new purple-covered “Color Spectrum” look will make for a great addition to any collection.

New Balance 998 “Color Spectrum.” New Balance

5. Air Jordan 1 High OG “L.A.”

Jordan Brand is prepping for next month’s All-Star Weekend festivities in Los Angeles with this premium take on the Air Jordan 1 High OG.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “L.A.” Nike

