The Best NBA All-Star Sneakers From Years Past You Can Buy Now

NBA All-Star Weekend has just begun, and the on-court events have already provided a number of standout sneaker moments. But the All-Star footwear craze isn’t a new phenomenon by any means, and for decades, brands have been using the mid-season showcase as an opportunity to show off their latest and greatest kicks.
Shop the most notable All-Star kicks from years past you can buy now below.
1. Nike Air Zoom Generation “Wheat”
For LeBron James’ showing at the rookie challenge during 2004 NBA All-Star Weekend, Nike readied this “Wheat” shade of his Air Zoom Generation, and the style is back again more than a decade later.
2. Reebok Kamikaze 2
Shawn Kemp’s Reebok Kamikaze 2 signature sneaker is one of the brand’s most popular retro hoops shoes, and for good reason: the zig-zag design still stands out, despite being nearly 30 years old.
3. Air Jordan 3 “Black/Cement”
Worn by Michael Jordan during the 1988 NBA All-Star Game, the “Black/Cement” Air Jordan 3 is back and (almost) as good as ever.
4. Adidas Crazy 1 ADV
Although the Adidas Crazy 1 ADV is an updated version of the shoes worn by Kobe Bryant during the 2001 NBA All-Star Game, they’re close enough to the original that serious fanf should consider picking these up.
5. Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy”
Nike’s “Galaxy” Air Foamposite One isn’t tied to a specific player, but rather the overall pandemonium surrounding All-Star Weekend 2012’s sneaker releases.
Want more?
How to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
Happy Birthday, Michael Jordan: The Best Air Jordan Retro Shoes Out Now
The Kith x Nike LeBron ‘Long Live the King’ Chapter 2 Collection Drops Today