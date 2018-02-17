The Best NBA All-Star Sneakers From Years Past You Can Buy Now

NBA All-Star Weekend has just begun, and the on-court events have already provided a number of standout sneaker moments. But the All-Star footwear craze isn’t a new phenomenon by any means, and for decades, brands have been using the mid-season showcase as an opportunity to show off their latest and greatest kicks.

1. Nike Air Zoom Generation “Wheat”

For LeBron James’ showing at the rookie challenge during 2004 NBA All-Star Weekend, Nike readied this “Wheat” shade of his Air Zoom Generation, and the style is back again more than a decade later.

2. Reebok Kamikaze 2

Shawn Kemp’s Reebok Kamikaze 2 signature sneaker is one of the brand’s most popular retro hoops shoes, and for good reason: the zig-zag design still stands out, despite being nearly 30 years old.

3. Air Jordan 3 “Black/Cement”

Worn by Michael Jordan during the 1988 NBA All-Star Game, the “Black/Cement” Air Jordan 3 is back and (almost) as good as ever.

4. Adidas Crazy 1 ADV

Although the Adidas Crazy 1 ADV is an updated version of the shoes worn by Kobe Bryant during the 2001 NBA All-Star Game, they’re close enough to the original that serious fanf should consider picking these up.

5. Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy”

Nike’s “Galaxy” Air Foamposite One isn’t tied to a specific player, but rather the overall pandemonium surrounding All-Star Weekend 2012’s sneaker releases.

