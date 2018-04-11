Bella Hadid Styles See-Through Bra Top With Luxe White Sneakers at Dior Party in Tokyo

Celebrations were in order for Bella Hadid on Tuesday night at the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump party. The star made an appearance at the event at Tokyo’s 1 Oak nightclub in honor of the launch of her new makeup campaign in Japan.

For Hadid’s big beauty moment, she went with a chic casual look that undoubtedly turned heads. The model rocked a sheer bandeau bra top with a jet black pantsuit on top, but instead of finishing things off with the standard heel, she switched things up by wearing a fresh pair of white sneakers.

Though Hadid’s bottoms covered most of her kicks, the laces and silhouette resembled the luxury brand’s low-top trainers, which are available in boutiques worldwide in black and white. Unfortunately, the online selections are limited, but Poshmark and eBay have affordable secondhand alternatives like the options below.

Beyond the support of her comfy sneaks, Hadid had new Dior makeup brand ambassador Kiko Mizuhara by her side. “Last night at the launch of my #DiorAddictLacquerPlump campaign in Japan,” Hadid captioned an Instagram photo. “A big congratulations to my sweetest angel @i_am_kiko for becoming the new ambassador of Asia. @diormakeup So HAPPY!”

