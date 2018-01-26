Bella Hadid Puts a High-Fashion Spin on These Fancy Converses

Bella Hadid’s been a big proponent of the dad sneaker trend. But on the return home to New York from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week yesterday, Hadid selected Converse Chuck Taylors, instead.

She arrived at the airport in a Wolford turtleneck and black high-waist jeans, wearing a white shearling puffer jacket over a monochrome look. Hadid accessorized with teensy sunglasses, a style she helped popularize in 2017.

Bella Hadid at the airport. Splash News

While the Chuck Taylor is a classic style, the trendsetting ambassador for Converse’s parent, Nike, selected a style that feels modern. Hadid’s monochrome sneakers come in an all-beige colorway and they’re crafted from plush suede — a luxe departure from the brand’s signature canvas fabrication.

Although Hadid often steps out in heels, sneakers make up a big portion of her wardrobe, and she’s been spotted in these chic Converse sneakers before. The stylish model sported the high-tops at Milan Fashion Week in October 2017, when she paired the fawn-colored kicks with a leopard-print Frame suit.

And while the dad sneaker trend is still going strong, other “It” girls have also been embracing classic Converse sneakers on the streets. Kaia Gerber is a big fan of Converse kicks, which she pairs with everything from tiny cutoff shorts to plaid pajamas bottoms. And Millie Bobby Brown — who has starred in several Converse campaigns — made best-dressed lists at this year’s SAGs when she paired a sequin-covered Calvin Klein dress with white Converse sneakers.

Shop Hadid’s sneaker style now at Zappos.com, where her shoes are on sale for $72.99.