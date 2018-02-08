Ariel Winter Flashes Her Abs in a White Crop Top, Pajama Shorts & $575 Sparkly Sneakers

Ariel Winter's boyfriend Levi Meaden shares an Instagram of their trip in China.

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden took a major step in their relationship last month for her birthday. The “Modern Family” star’s beau gifted her with an adorable bunny they call Babs, so naturally this means more trips to the pet store for them.

While Winter does what she can to dodge the paparazzi, they can now, unfortunately, predict her going to the Petco in L.A., and that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday. The star was spotted leaving the pet store with Meaden wearing a laid-back low-profile look that we’re surprised cameramen noticed.

Ariel Winter rocking lightweight baby blue shorts. Rex Shutterstock

She slipped on a white crop top with pinstripe baby blue shorts, which could totally double as pajamas. In true Hollywood fashion, Winter managed to elevate her look with a pair of white designer platform sneakers, courtesy of Alexander McQueen.

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden leave after pet shopping together in L.A. Rex Shutterstock

The pop of glitter on the back of the kicks make them an easy and effortless way to glam up any outfit. If you’re here for the convenience, just make sure you’re ready to pay up because the two-inch platforms retail for $575 online. Make your decision by checking out a close-up below.

