8 AllBirds, Keds and More Athleisure Spring Sneakers for Men and Women

Slowly but surely, signs that spring is here are starting to pop up all around us, from flowers blooming to longer days. That said, with warmer weather on the horizon, it’s crucial to have a pair of go-to ultracomfortable sneakers. To shop FN’s selection of spring athleisure footwear for both men and women, keep reading.

1. Allbirds Men’s Tree Runners

Try Allbirds’ new collection made from trees in this spring-inspired limited-edition “Kauri Cloud'” colorway. Created with eucalyptus tree fiber, these environmentally friendly runners are complete with a cooling effect perfect for taking on hot days.

2. Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners

Lace up the sustainable brand’s cult wool runners in this limited-edition lavender color. Combining comfort and thoughtfulness, the hugely popular style features a soft, itch-free merino wool upper, a padded sole and recycled laces.

3. Keds x Kate Spade New York Women’s Champion Gingham

Slip into these adorable Keds sneakers in collaboration with Kate Spade New York boasting a classic gingham canvas upper.

4. Keds Men’s Pro-Keds Royal Hi Classic Canvas

For a high-top option, we recommend these Pro-Keds off-white canvas kicks featuring red and blue stripe detailing at the midsole.

5. New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Cruz

For $10 off the original price, pick up these plush everyday slip-on sneakers complete with a nubuck/mesh upper in the colorway “Arctic Sky With Thistle.”

6. New Balance Men’s Pro Court 212

You can’t go wrong with these super-springy aqua and coral canvas skate sneakers adapted from New Balance’s classic clay court tennis shoe from the 1970s.

7. Superga Women’s 2750 COTW 3 Stripe Sneaker

Step into spring with these simple Superga sneakers featuring a subtle pastel multicolored midsole.

8. Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker

Brighten up any outfit this spring with these peach canvas sneakers from the Italian shoe brand.

