All the Sneaker Moments at the 2018 Grammys

Last night’s 60th Annual Grammy Awards were packed with riveting musical performances, unforgettable outfits and political statements, and the event also had its share of standout sneaker moments.

It was Bruno Mars that stole the show as the “Finesse” singer-songwriter hit the stage with Cardi B. Mars wore Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Air Presto from 2017’s “The Ten” collaboration, while one of his backup dancers wore Sean Wotherspoon’s Nike Air Max 1/97 FW sneakers, which release in March.

Bruno Mars wears the Off-White x Nike Air Presto. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Rex Shutterstock

Converse collaborator and “Flower Boy” artist Tyler, the Creator was in attendance with a leopard-spotted hairdo and a powder blue Louis Vuitton scarf. The rapper wore Converse Chuck Taylor All Star high-tops with graphics, which could either be an upcoming “Golf le Fleur” collaboration or simply a customized version.

Tyler the Creator wears Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers. Matt Baron/Rex Shutterstock

Lil Uzi Vert wore dangling metal chains with oversized jeans, which nearly covered Virgil Abloh’s just-released Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration with the Museum of Modern Art.

Lil Uzi Vert wears the MoMA x Off-White x Nike Air Force 1. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Opening the show with U2 and comedian Dave Chappelle, Nike collaborator Kendrick Lamar paired a relaxed black and white outfit with matching Nike Cortez sneakers. The rapper’s first Nike Cortez Kenny 1 sneakers were released last week.

Kendrick Lamar wears Nike Cortez sneakers. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Rex Shutterstock

Jaden Smith was in attendance with a striking outfit per usual. The son of Will Smith (who, alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff, won the Grammy’s first-ever Best Rap Performance Award in 1989) wore patchwork plaid jeans with his recent go-to sneaker look, an upcoming Louis Vuitton spring ’18 style.

Jaden Smith wears Louis Vuitton spring ’18 sneakers. Andrew H. Walker/Rex Shutterstock

Rounding out the top looks was singer Khalid, who kept things classy yet managed to sneak in on-trend footwear in the form of Gucci’s Rhyton sneakers.

Khalid wears Gucci Rhyton sneakers. Matt Baron/Rex Shutterstock

