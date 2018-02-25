The 5 Best Wedding Sneakers for Men

Winter is finally coming to a close, which means it’s time to pack away your boots for cooler, more casual sneaker styles. It also means wedding season is just around the corner.

Whether you’re in the midst of planning your big day or just want to prepare in advance, be sure not to overlook your footwear. You’re going to be on your feet all day long, so before you take the traditional route and splurge on a pair of fancy shoes, consider walking down the aisle in some cool sneakers.

Below, FN has rounded up styles you’ll be able to wear confidently — and more importantly, comfortably — when you tie the knot.

1. Air Jordan 11 Retro “Concord”

Thanks to its thick patent leather overlay, the Air Jordan 11 has long been a sneakerhead favorite for weddings. The simple black and white “Concord” style is tuxedo-ready, and the mesh construction will keep you cool on the dance floor.

Air Jordan 11 Retro “Concord.” Flight Club

2. Lanvin Low Top Suede Sneakers

If you’re looking for a classy sneaker option without making the jump to full-on dress shoes, Lanvin’s low top suede style fits the bill well. The premium style features a sharp patent leather trim at the toe.

Lanvin Low Top Suede Sneakers. Nordstrom

3. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

The Chuck Taylor All Star is a certified wedding staple — so much so that Converse even has a full section dedicated to wedding styles on its e-commerce site. For guys, it’s hard to beat the classic black and white look.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. Converse

4. Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers

If you want to keep your look low key yet luxurious, consider this tonal take on Common Project’s Original Achilles sneaker. The Italian-made kicks are built to last, so you’ll be able to continue making memories in them for years to come.

Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers. Mr Porter

5. Christian Louboutin Aurelien Flat Mixed Material Sneakers

If subtlety isn’t your thing, take a look at this mixed-material head-turner from Christian Louboutin. From metallic silver snakeskin-stamped leather to crocodile textures, this style has a little bit of everything.

Christian Louboutin Aurelien Flat Mixed Material Sneakers. Barneys

Want more?

The 5 Best Men’s Shoes You Can Wear Comfortably All Day Long for Spring ’18

The 5 Most Durable Men’s Shoes Out Now

The 5 Best Sneakers to Buy If You Can’t Get Enough of the ‘Dad Shoe’ Trend