The 5 Best Sneaker Styles to Get You in the Mood for Spring

Spring begins in three weeks, but is your sneaker lineup ready for the seasonal shift?

If drab palettes still have you feeling the winter woes, a change of pace could help get you in the mood for warmer weather.

See what we mean with notable sneaker styles from Adidas, Air Jordan, Nike and Reebok below.

1. Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 SW VF

The pastel shades and shaggy corduroy of Nike Vote Forward winner Sean Wotherspoon’s Air Max 1/97 hybrid make it a springtime show-stealer. Its official global launch takes place March 26, but you can pick it up the sneakers now for a premium below.

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 SW VF. Nike

2. Palace x Reebok Club Workout

Palace Skateboards’ Reebok collaborations have long been a favorite in the streetwear scene, and for spring, the label delivered three head-turning colorways of the retro Club Workout model including the white-based style below.

Palace x Reebok Club Workout. Palace

3. Off-White x Air Jordan 1

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1 sneakers get an all-white update with a European-exclusive release on Saturday. If you strike out, you can still get them below.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1. Nike

4. Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD

Any of Pharrell’s colorful Adidas collaborations could fill this spot, but it’s the just-released “Blank Canvas” Human Race NMD that will really stand out this spring.

Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD “Holi Blank Canvas.” Adidas

5. Nike Epic React

Nike’s latest running shoe offering is the Epic React, a knitted runner that uses the brand’s React foam technology and comes in several colorful styles.

Nike Epic React. Nike

