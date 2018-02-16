The 5 Best Chinese New Year 2018 Year of the Dog Sneakers Out Now

Nike Kyrie 4 Chinese New Year
Nike Kyrie 4 "Chinese New Year" embroidery detail.
Happy Chinese New Year 2018!

In celebration of the Year of the Dog, FN has rounded up the top themed sneaker looks you can buy now. Choices include Kyrie Irving’s Nike signature sneakers, retro Air Jordans, classic Adidas Superstar shoes and more.

Shop the best celebratory kicks out now below.

1. Nike Kyrie 4 “Chinese New Year”

 

Kyrie Irving’s fourth Nike signature sneaker dials up the Chinese New Year inspiration to the max with red suede details and intricate floral embroidery.

Nike Kyrie 4 CNY Nike Kyrie 4 “Chinese New Year.” Nike
Buy: Nike Kyrie 4 from $205
2. Air Jordan 6 “Chinese New Year”

 

Jordan Brand’s “Chinese New Year” collection included the Air Jordan 32, but it’s the retro Air Jordan 6 that takes the spotlight with its fireworks-covered upper and gold details.

Air Jordan 6 CNY Air Jordan 6 “Chinese New Year.” Nike
Buy: Air Jordan 6 from $300
3. Adidas AlphaBounce “Chinese New Year”

 

The 2018 version of Adidas’ Chinese New Year-inspired AlphaBounce features a black-based upper with a dye effect and red details.

Adidas AlphaBounce CNY Adidas AlphaBounce “Chinese New Year.” Adidas
Buy: Adidas AlphaBounce $100
4. Converse One Star Custom “Chinese New Year”

 

Converse is offering several customizable Chinese New Year options including the One Star, which can be covered in different shades of suede.

Converse One Star Custom Converse One Star Custom “Chinese New Year.” Converse
Buy: Converse One Star Custom $100
5. Adidas Superstar “Chinese New Year”

 

Keeping things classic, the Year of the Dog-themed Adidas Superstar featured a white leather upper with subtle red accents.

Adidas Superstar CNY Adidas Superstar “Chinese New Year.” Adidas
Buy: Adidas Superstar $110
