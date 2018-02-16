The 5 Best Chinese New Year 2018 Year of the Dog Sneakers Out Now

Happy Chinese New Year 2018!

In celebration of the Year of the Dog, FN has rounded up the top themed sneaker looks you can buy now. Choices include Kyrie Irving’s Nike signature sneakers, retro Air Jordans, classic Adidas Superstar shoes and more.

Shop the best celebratory kicks out now below.

1. Nike Kyrie 4 “Chinese New Year”

Kyrie Irving’s fourth Nike signature sneaker dials up the Chinese New Year inspiration to the max with red suede details and intricate floral embroidery.

Nike Kyrie 4 “Chinese New Year.” Nike

2. Air Jordan 6 “Chinese New Year”

Jordan Brand’s “Chinese New Year” collection included the Air Jordan 32, but it’s the retro Air Jordan 6 that takes the spotlight with its fireworks-covered upper and gold details.

Air Jordan 6 “Chinese New Year.” Nike

3. Adidas AlphaBounce “Chinese New Year”

The 2018 version of Adidas’ Chinese New Year-inspired AlphaBounce features a black-based upper with a dye effect and red details.

Adidas AlphaBounce “Chinese New Year.” Adidas

4. Converse One Star Custom “Chinese New Year”

Converse is offering several customizable Chinese New Year options including the One Star, which can be covered in different shades of suede.

Converse One Star Custom “Chinese New Year.” Converse

5. Adidas Superstar “Chinese New Year”

Keeping things classic, the Year of the Dog-themed Adidas Superstar featured a white leather upper with subtle red accents.

Adidas Superstar “Chinese New Year.” Adidas

Want more?

10 Stylish ‘Year of the Dog’ Shoes to Ring in the Chinese New Year

Nike Gives the Air VaporMax a Limited-Edition Multicolor ‘Chinese New Year’ Makeover

Kyrie Irving’s New Nike Sneakers Get Covered in Flowers for Chinese New Year