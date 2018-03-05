A Yeezy Boost 700 Restock Is On the Way — but Expect a High Resale Price Tag

Keith Ewenson

Adidas and Kanye West call the colors on the Yeezy Boost 700 “Multi Solid Gray/Chalk White/Core Black”; the sneaker world has dubbed it “Wave Runner.” It all adds up to a colorful sneaker from West that’s making a return exclusively for the U.S. market on March 10.

Following the 2017 release of the Yeezy Boost 700, a retro-inspired running sneaker, Adidas has announced that it will return, selling via Adidas.com/yeezy and on Yeezy Supply. The initial release, part of Season 5, was available only on Yeezy Supply.

With gray and black suede overlays, what Adidas calls “premium leather” with blue mesh underlays, a reflective heel, colorful neon lacing and Three Stripes detailing, the sneaker includes a full-length drop-in Boost midsole. The sizes will run from U.S. 4 to 14.

The “Wave Runner” colorway was the first to debut on the Yeezy Boost 700, showing up at the West fashion show in February 2017, but it didn’t release to the public until August 2017. The restock retail price of $300 matches the original price of the sneaker. Of course, for those unable to land a pair — Adidas did not announce how many 700s it will release — expect to pay a much higher price tag on the resale markets. The Yeezy Boost 700 ranges between $1,000 and $1,150 on Flight Club.

The Yeezy Boost 700 also signifies a shift for fans of the designer. The futuristic look favored in early Yeezy seasons has given way to the retro-inspired style. With a seven-month hiatus from the first release, Adidas has shown it believes the 700 has staying power.