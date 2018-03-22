5 Fashionable Women’s Tennis Shoes You Can Buy Now

Can’t fix your forehand? Not a problem. Just make sure your kicks are on point and you will be measuring up to Serena Williams in no time. Okay, probably not. But, it doesn’t hurt to have a shiny new pair of shoes as we welcome spring and tennis season.

Today, tennis sneakers have evolved from those chunky white clunkers to trendy and chic court shoes that provide technology to help improve your game. Many are specifically designed for women, so check out some of the styles that are available to purchase for spring 2018 and ace your upcoming try-out, tournament or match.

1. Nike Air Zoom Vapor X

As seen on Maria Sharapova, the Nike Air Zoom Vapor X comes in multiple colorways, including the lava glow below, and is made to provide ultimate control on the court.





2. NikeCourt Flare 23

Stand out on the court in Nike’s limited-edition NikeCourt Flare 23 tennis shoes. Inspired by the colorblocking of the Air Jordan 1, the sneakers celebrate Nike athlete Serena William’s 23rd title win and were originally released last year. Nike is still selling the shoes. Plus, they’re currently on sale.

3. Asics Gel-Resolution 7

These recently released court shoes by Asics features a porcelain blue colorway and are filled with super technology, including a redesigned FlexionFit upper for midfoot support and comfort, and AHAR Plus material for resistance to wear and tear. In addition, buyers have a warranty against excessive outsole wear for up to six months. That’s hard to beat.





4. Adidas Adizero Ubersonic 3.0

Channel newcomer Naomi Osaka in these impressive court shoes. The Japanese tennis player just wore them to beat Williams at the Miami Open. What more can you want from a shoe?

5. New Balance 996v3

This New Balance women’s tennis shoe is all about material. Featuring the brand’s first ever knit, nylon-infused upper, the 996v3 provides a form-fitting fabric to help support you during a match.



