6 Must-Have Sneakers for Men and Women From This Trendy French Brand You Should Know

French sneaker brand Veja isn’t beloved merely for its sustainable practices. It’s also a sought-after brand because of its clean and classy looks for both men and women. Here are six suggestions on sneakers you should add to your collection, available online now.

V-12 for Men

The brand’s V-12 is ideal for men in need of a classy and cool aesthetic. The sneakers, which are made in Brazil, are built with sustainably sourced leather and suede, and feature organic canvas lining.

Holiday Mesh for Men

The Holiday Mesh is a sleek, low-profile look ideal for the men’s sneaker fan who desires retro runner style. The shoe features an outsole made with wild Amazonian rubber and a mesh upper made from recycled plastic bottles.

Esplar Suede for Men

For men, the Esplar Suede shoe is a low-cut look executed in nubuck and boasts organic cotton lining, an insole made from cotton and expensed rubber and is completed with an outsole made with wild Amazonian rubber.

3-Lock for Women

The 3-Lock with Velcro closure is a must-have for women sneaker fanatics. The made-in-Brazil look is executed with a smooth leather upper, a round toe and a padded collar.

V-10 for Women

This clean look is ideal for the female footwear afficionado who desires a classy aesthetic in her sneakers. The predominantly white iteration of the shoe with red and blue accents is a must-have for any collection.

SDU for Women

For the woman looking for a sporty vibe, the SDU is ideal. The made in Brazil waterproof sneaker is executed in suede and mesh, and boasts an EVA midsole and rounded toe.

