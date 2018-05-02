Vans Takes Its Checkerboard Print to New Heights for Skateboarding With the Era Pro

Few shoe brands are synonymous with a print like Vans and its checkerboard designs.

With that in mind, Vans executed the pattern in shoe styles designed by skaters for skateboarding — the Era Pro. Skateboarder Jason Dill models the red and white canvas style in the Checkerboard Pro Classics lookbook.

Vans Era Pro Checkerboard. CREDIT: Courtesy

The Era Pro Checkerboard debuted on Tuesday and is available for $60 on vans.com/skate and at your nearest Vans location.

The low-top sneaker features blue single-wrap foxing tape, complementing the red and white checkerboard motif, as well as the brand’s signature waffle outsole and UltraCush HD sockliners.

A closer look at the Era Pro "Checkerboard." CREDIT: Courtesy

The Era Pro joins a growing list of popular Pro Classics available in a range of Checkerboard styles, including the Sk8-Hi Pro, Old Skool Pro, and Slip-On Pro.

Skateboarder Jason Dill featured in the Checkerboard Pro Classics Lookbook. CREDIT: Courtesy

Last month, FN reported a recent study by Piper Jaffray found that Vans is among the list of brands that teens are spending the most money on right now.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Vans x A Tribe Called Quest Sneaker Collab on Instagram

You Can Now Vote for High School Design Teams in the Vans Custom Sneaker Contest