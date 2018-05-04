Under Armour Has New Colors of its Hovr Phantom Running Shoe Out Now for the Summer

With warmer weather finally here, Under Armour just released new colors of its acclaimed Hovr Phantom running shoe for those looking to hit the streets to log some miles.

For the season, the athletic giant has five new colorways of the aesthetically atypical sneaker — two for women and three for men. The model will be available in a Connected iteration, which works with Under Armour’s digital platforms, and ones without connectivity.

For women, the shoe will come in “Tile Blue/Graphite” and “Black/Tropical Tide” colorways. The men’s looks include “Overcast Gray/White,” “Black/White” and “Academy/White.”

The version without connectivity retails for $130 and the Connected styles are $140. They can be purchased now via UA.com.

The most noticeable characteristic of the Under Armour Hovr Phantom that differs from other runners in the marketplace today is its knit ankle collar, which the brand designed to give the sneaker a snug, bootie-like fit.

The shoe also boasts its latest Hovr plush and responsive cushioning system, a compression mesh Energy Web system for greater energy return, a quick drying and breathable micro thread upper, and a 3-D molded mid-foot panel.

Under Armour revealed its Hovr range of shoes, which includes the Phantom and the low-cut Sonic, in November, and released its first pairs in February.

The Under Armour Hovr Phantom in the "Academy/White" colorway. CREDIT: Under Armour

Want more?

If Misty Copeland Got an Under Armour Signature Sneaker, This Is What it Would Look Like

Under Armour Q1 Shows Slight Rebound, But US Struggles Persist

Graffiti Artist Colors Under Armour Curry 1 For ‘Wet Paint’ Design