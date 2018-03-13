Inside NBA Baller Stephen Curry’s Wild 30th Birthday Bash — With a Yacht, Paramore and Dance Battle

As new images of what the Internet believes is the upcoming Under Armour Curry 5 continue to surface online, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry celebrated his 30th birthday with a wild bash Monday night (just a few days ahead of officially turning 30 on Wednesday).

The surprise party planned by the NBA baller’s wife, Ayesha, was complete with an entrance from a yacht on the San Francisco waterfront, a performance by Paramore and rapper E-40 and of course, a dance battle.

#sc30th A post shared by E40 The Counselor (@e40) on Mar 13, 2018 at 8:27am PDT

In an Instagram from the night posted by E-40, Curry is wearing a simple white button-up featuring a linear geometric pattern paired with black pants and lace-up ankle boots with what appear to be snakeskin upper for the occasion.

Others in attendance included teammates like four-time All Star Klay Thompson and coach Steve Kerr, who showed off his dance moves, as well as friends and family.

Gonna take a wild guess and say Steph’s ankle will be good to go for tomorrow’s contest vs. the @Lakers. pic.twitter.com/3DjBfmy4mM — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) March 13, 2018

Curry’s 30th follows the release of Under Armour’s all-white Curry 4 iteration, which he wore in the NBA All-Star game against Lebron James last month. The basketball shoe also comes in multiple colorways such as red and black and gray.

Stay tuned for more updates on Stephen Curry and the hotly-anticipated Curry 5 from Under Armour.

paramore on stephen curry’s story WHAT pic.twitter.com/x3JxDEXu1G — chels (@NOFRlEND) March 13, 2018

Shop Under Armour’s all-white Curry 4.

All-White Under Armour Curry 4. Under Armour

