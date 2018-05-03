Sofia Richie Flashes Abs in White-Hot Look With $70 Reebok Sneakers

Sofia Richie is gravitating toward the all-white look this season. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old went out for a coffee run wearing a coordinated cream look with a black beanie.

The star showed off her figure as she sported a fuzzy buttoned cropped sweater, matching jeans, and an affordable pair of Reebok Club C sneakers. The kicks run for only $70 online and can be purchased through the link below.

No-show socks are essential to rock the sneaks given their low-top design. It also makes them perfect for pants with frayed hems as the laid-back shoes let the unique silhouette shine.

Richie’s beau Scott Disick didn’t join her this time around for a coffee date, but the couple has been known for their twinning shoe style throughout their relationship. Recently, they were both seen in complementing black footwear while out for fro-yo together.

Get a closer look at the classic Richie-approved Reeboks below.

