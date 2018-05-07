Check Out the New FN!

6 Sneakers for Men to Wear Instead of Dress Shoes

By Peter Verry
Dress shoes are just not for everyone, and if you’re a guy who prefers sneakers over every other footwear option, there are styles that look classy and appropriate in all situations. If you’re in need of a less athletic-looking pair for an upcoming outing, check out these six suggestions.

Nike Zoom Stefan Janoski

The signature shoe of pro skater Stefan Janoski comes in colorways that will look good dressed up or down. And you’ll be comfortable in them, thanks to the Zoom Air unit in the heel.

Puma Suede Classic Exposed Seams

Out now via Puma.com is a reimagined iteration of the brand’s iconic Suede silhouette in multiple colorways. The shoe boasts Puma’s formstripe branding on the upper with protruding seams, giving the classy look a little edge.

Gola Tiebreak

Many of Gola’s styles have a sporty feel, even though they’re clearly lifestyle options. But the Tiebreak is all class, all lifestyle and a clean look for any occasion.

Ecco Kyle Street Tie

Available now in multiple colorways, this look from Ecco is executed with a cow oil nubuck upper and a breathable textile lining.

Sperry Men’s Striper II CVO Nautical Sneaker

This lightweight canvas sneaker from the outdoor brand is designed with a flexible vulcanized construction, a removable full-length molded PU insole and molded Wave-Siping for wet/dry traction.

 

K-Swiss Court Classico

On sale at Kswiss.com is the Court Classico style, which can be bought in three colorways. The sneakers are handcrafted in Portugal with fine leather and boasts the brand’s signature D-Rings, flat wax laces and stamped shield logo on the heel.

