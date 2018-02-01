Shop the Cleats That Got the Patriots and Eagles to Super Bowl LII

The New England Patriots (L) and Philadelphia Eagles helmets at a Super Bowl LII news conference.

If you actually play football and aren’t just a fan who will sit and watch Super Bowl LII, you’re likely to notice what cleats the players are wearing on the field. And if you’re interested in wearing what helps the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles perform at a high level, Footwear News is here to help.

Ahead of the big game, FN checked out some of the cleated kicks worn by the stars of the two franchises throughout the season. And the models worn by the gridiron gladiators were dominated by today’s top athletic brands including Nike, Under Armour and Adidas.

Check out four of the best looks worn by the Patriots and Eagles during the 2017-18 NFL season and how you can buy them online now.

Under Armour UA Highlight MC 2.0 Boa

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in the Under Armour UA Highlight MC 2.0 Boa. Rex Shutterstock

Nike Alpha Menace Elite

Patrick Robinson of the Philadelphia Eagles in the Nike Alpha Menace Elite. Rex Shutterstock

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro

Dion Lewis of the New England Patriots in the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro. Rex Shutterstock

Adidas Adizero 5-Star 6.0

Malcolm Butler of the New England Patriots in the Adidas Adizero 5-Star 6.0. Rex Shutterstock

