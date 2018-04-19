Converse Brightens the Colors of its Chuck 70 for the Summer

Converse has made one of its all-time classic looks a little brighter for the summer.

Available now via Converse.com are bold colorways of the Chuck 70, a silhouette the brand said debuted in 2013 and was built similarly to the 1970’s design of the Chuck Taylor All Star. The sneaker is executed with eye-catching hues in both high-top and low-cut iterations.

The shoes feature color schemes reminiscent of what was popular in the ’90s and a three-color pinstripe varnished midsole. The colorways Converse is offering in the high-top are “Illusion Green” and “Zitron,” and “Crimson Pulse” and “Bleached Aqua” in the low-top.

The Converse Chuck 70 Canvas Brights high-tops retail for $85 and the low-tops come with an $80 price tag. Aside from Converse’s online store, the unisex shoes are also being sold at select retailers.

The sneaker is executed with premium materials of today and details synonymous with the style released in the ’70s such as the three-color pinstripe design, a durable canvas upper and OrthoLite cushioned insoles.

