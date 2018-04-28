6 Best Golf Shoes for Men to Shop Now

The golf season is in full swing, with some of the more exciting tournaments quickly approaching. And ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship — which is set to take place May 3-6 at the Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte, N.C. — FN offers six shoe suggestions out now for men that are built for competition on any course. You can shop all of the looks here.

Adidas Golf Tour360 2.0

This classy and clean look boasts a lightweight leather upper with ClimaProof weather protection, Boost midsole cushioning and a nine-cleat Thintech TPU outsole with Swing Plane Traction.

Callaway La Grange

This classy style from the golf standout features a full-grain leather with Opti-dri waterproofing, a molded PowerDrive insole and FusionLite TPU outsole with removable Silver Tornado spikes.

New Balance Golf NBG1007 Minimus Tour

This style from the Boston-based brand is equipped with a RevLite 4mm midsole for lightweight cushioning and responsiveness, a flexible Ndurance rubber outsole and Champ Slim-Lok Zarma Tour cleats.

Nike Golf Roshe G

A classic sneaker from the Swoosh gets transformed into a golf shoe. The model features a breathable mesh upper, padded collar and a full-length Phylon midsole.

Puma Golf Ignite Power Adapt

A new style from Puma, the Ignite Power Adapt is built with a performance mesh upper with thin Pwrframe reinforcement, Ignite foam cushioning and a GripZone Traction outsole.

FootJoy DNA Helix

This futuristic look features several performance tech additions such as a ChromoSkin leather upper, a TourSpec Stretch tongue and a NitroThin 3.0 TPU outsole.

