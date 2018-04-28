Check Out the New FN!

6 Best Golf Shoes for Men to Shop Now

By Peter Verry
CREDIT: Nike

The golf season is in full swing, with some of the more exciting tournaments quickly approaching. And ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship — which is set to take place May 3-6 at the Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte, N.C. — FN offers six shoe suggestions out now for men that are built for competition on any course. You can shop all of the looks here.

Adidas Golf Tour360 2.0

This classy and clean look boasts a lightweight leather upper with ClimaProof weather protection, Boost midsole cushioning and a nine-cleat Thintech TPU outsole with Swing Plane Traction.

Adidas Golf Tour360 2.0

Buy: Tour360 2 $210
Callaway La Grange

This classy style from the golf standout features a full-grain leather with Opti-dri waterproofing, a molded PowerDrive insole and  FusionLite TPU outsole with removable Silver Tornado spikes.

Callaway La Grange

Buy: La Grange $199.95
New Balance Golf NBG1007 Minimus Tour

This style from the Boston-based brand is equipped with a RevLite 4mm midsole for lightweight cushioning and responsiveness, a flexible Ndurance rubber outsole and Champ Slim-Lok Zarma Tour cleats.

New Balance Golf NBG1007 Minimus Tour

Buy: NBG1007 Minimus Tour $119.95
Nike Golf Roshe G

A classic sneaker from the Swoosh gets transformed into a golf shoe. The model features a breathable mesh upper, padded collar and a full-length Phylon midsole.

Nike Golf Roshe G

Buy: Roshe G $80
Puma Golf Ignite Power Adapt

A new style from Puma, the Ignite Power Adapt is built with a performance mesh upper with thin Pwrframe reinforcement, Ignite foam cushioning and a GripZone Traction outsole.

Puma Golf Ignite Power Adapt

Buy: Ignite Power Adapt $150
FootJoy DNA Helix

This futuristic look features several performance tech additions such as a ChromoSkin leather upper, a TourSpec Stretch tongue and a NitroThin 3.0 TPU outsole.

FootJoy DNA Helix

Buy: DNA Helix $239.95
