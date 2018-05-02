6 Best Dad Sneakers to Shop Now

Whether you like it or not, dad sneakers don’t seem to be going away any time soon. And if you’re looking to be on-trend, there are a few looks out now that are sure to turn heads. Here are six dad shoe models out now that you could add to your collection.

New Balance 990v4

The OG of the dad sneaker world, New Balance’s 990v4 is a must-have if you’re looking to give your collection authenticity. The look boasts a pigskin suede and mesh upper paired with the brand’s Encap midsole tech.

Nike Air Monarch IV

Another dad shoe OG, the Nike Air Monarch IV needs to be in your lineup if you’re a fan of being on-trend. The great thing about this sneaker is the digestible price point, which has always been largely affordable.

Fila Disruptor 2

Fila also has some heat for lovers of the dad shoe trend with its Disruptor 2 silhouette, which is available now via its website, Fila.com.

Brandblack Aura

Although Brandblack doesn’t have the history of a Nike, New Balance or Fila, it does have a sneaker that can compete with the OGs. The Aura is the label’s answer to the dad shoe trend, and is completed with a Vibram outsole.

Zara Sneakers With Thick Soles

Zara got straight to the point in naming these sneakers. The shoes boast contrasting materials on the upper, and, of course, thick soles.

Balenciaga Triple S

The fashion brand’s response to the trend is arguably the most popular of the moment. The Triple S, with a higher price point than its less expensive athletic label counterparts, is out now. But act fast if you want a pair, as they don’t sit long on retail shelves.