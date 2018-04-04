Selena Gomez Works Out in Short Shorts and On-Sale Pumas

Selena Gomez hit up a pilates studio with her friends on Monday. She wore a classic black and white outfit you’ll want to copy no matter what kind of work out you’re up to.

The star had on a plain white T-shirt, which she paired with a black hoodie and tiny athletic shorts. However, the part that will really draw you in is, of course, her shoes. As a Puma ambassador, it’s no surprise she opted for matching black and white sneakers.

the artist 🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on Apr 2, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT

If she’s really giving you fitness inspiration, you’ll be happy to know that the sneaks are currently on sale at around 20 percent off on Zappos. It’s the ultimate spring treat you should give into. Hey, whatever gets you to hit the gym, right?

The satin-like shoes are also available in a peach tone for those looking to add more color to their wardrobe this season. Regardless of which shade you choose, the Gomez-approved sneakers are not only stylish, but they have all the comfort you need with its fully cushioned footbed. There are elastic straps for extra comfort. Go ahead, click through, and get a closer look before these low prices disappear.

