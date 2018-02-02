Selena Gomez Keeps Wearing These Puma Sneakers That Are Now On Sale

Selena Gomez makes a statement with just about anything she wears.

And in the past three days, Gomez has shown three different ways to style her favorite Puma sneakers, proving their versatility.

Gomez went for a casual, comfy look as she headed to Justin Bieber’s Jan. 31 hockey game in Los Angeles. She paired the kicks with a gray sweatshirt and skinny jeans, accessorizing with a circular Louis Vuitton bag.

Selena Gomez exits Justin Bieber’s hockey game. Splash News

The next day, Gomez glammed up the sneakers, wearing them with a Bec & Bridge wrap dress that featured a cherry print and a thigh-high slit. The 25-year-old completed her look with tiny sunglasses, staying stylish as she did some shopping with a pal.

Selena Gomez shopping with friends. Rex Shutterstock

Later in the day, Gomez changed into an artsier outfit. She stepped out in a long-sleeve, gray Reformation minidress. But the “Wolves” singer mixed things up with her accessories. She sported frilly socks with the sneakers, completing her look with a maroon hat.

While Gomez has been wearing the soles through these sneakers lately, she’s had the style in her wardrobe for months. The Puma ambassador first stepped out in the kicks in October, when she paired them with a pajama dress for a laidback look.

The sneakers originally retailed for $100 but are currently on sale at Neiman Marcus for $75. They feature a wide strap at the vamp, a rubber outsole and and 1.5-inch platform heel.

