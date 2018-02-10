SeaVees Debuts ‘Peter Rabbit’ Shoes for First Kids’ Collection

SeaVees' "Peter Rabbit" shoes. Courtesy of SeaVees

SeaVees is dipping into the kids’ shoes with a new “Peter Rabbit”-inspired sneaker, just in time for the animated film’s release in theaters today.

The children’s shoe range launches on Feb. 14 with a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the comedy. Three styles will be offered with Liberty of London prints that nod Beatrix Potter’s classic children’s tale. The shoes will retail for $48 and will be sold on SeaVees.com and Zappos.com.

SeaVees’ “Peter Rabbit” shoes. Courtesy of SeaVees

Along with the whimsical line, the California-based sneaker company — established in 1964 — will release pint-sized versions of adult styles in its classic silhouettes: the Baja slip-on, the Legend sneaker and the Monterey sneaker. The sneakers come in three colorways (a mix of bleach, red, true navy, pale pink and pacific blue) and will be available for $42 on the brand’s website.

SeaVees spring ’18. Courtesy image

SeaVees for J. Crew. Courtesy image

In addition to teaming up for the “Peter Rabbit” print sneakers, SeaVees had another collaboration coming down the pipeline. SeaVees is creating a poppy-print girls’ shoe for J. Crew — a brand it has partnered with on the past. The collaborative shoes will begin selling this spring for $48, exclusively on J. Crew’s website and in J. Crew stores.

“We’ve been asked for years to consider a kids’ collection,” SeaVees CEO and chief creative designer Steven Tiller said in a statement. “When the opportunity to partner with Sony Pictures and Liberty of London on an exclusive ‘Peter Rabbit’ collaboration coincided with a request from our longtime partner J. Crew to work on a Crewcuts project, we couldn’t ignore the pleas any longer.”

“Peter Rabbit” features the voices of James Corden, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie and Sia.

