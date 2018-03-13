Rita Ora Flashes Her Abs in Sports Bra & Leggings With Sleek Black Sneakers at the Gym

Rita Ora wears black and shares her revealing look on Instagram.

Whether it’s her bathrobe red carpet look from last year’s MTV EMAs to the chic way she wears Ugg boots, we look to Rita Ora for fashion inspiration. On Monday, as she was spotted leaving the gym, the star showed who she turns to for style inspiration, and it’s clearly Kendall Jenner.

The singer proved the bold fanny pack trend that Jenner brought back is still here. Ora highlighted her fit body with a sports bra, matching leggings, and the convenient accessory strapped around her waist.

However, what got her through her workout seemed to be a black pair of running sneakers similar to the sock-like Nike Flyknit alternative below. The snug trainers are priced at $150, but its comfortable light-weight material makes them worth it.

By her side, Ora was pictured with her boyfriend Andrew Watt. Though they weren’t wearing the same shoes, the Nikes we found are unisex, so maybe it’s time they both pick up a pair and start coordinating their athletic gear.

Buy: Nike Flyknit Trainer Sneaker $150 buy it

Want more?

Zendaya’s Brand Embraces a Non-Gender Binary Philosophy: ‘Wear Whatever the Heck You Want’

Rita Ora Rocked Three Pairs of Standout Boots While Filming New Music Video in NYC