9 Best Retro Fila Sneakers to Shop Now for Men

Nostalgic kicks are on trend, and there are few brands with catalogues that could compete with Fila. The label has plenty of heritage styles for men available today via its website, Fila.com. The retro looks come with digestible price points, and are must-haves for the sneaker diehard. You can shop these 9 suggestions now.

96 Quilted

Once a signature shoe worn by NBA great Grant Hill, the classic style gets an update to its upper. The quilted look keeps the once performance basketball sneaker classy and clean.

Cage

The retro sneaker built for hooping it up on the blacktop is a must-have for fans of classic basketball silhouettes.

F-13 Ripple

This training shoe boasts a classic gum outsole with a ripple effect, and is executed with a suede upper.

95 Slip

The 95 Slip is another shoe worn by Hill on the court during his days with the Detroit Pistons. This look should be in any collection that features mostly classic basketball kicks.

Mindblower

Fila went back to 1995 to bring back its Mindblower style, which features suede on the upper and perforated leather details.

Disruptor 2

If you’re a fan of the dad shoe trend, this model may be for you. The Disruptor 2 boasts a molded EVA midsole and a chunky outsole.

Original Fitness Premium

Arguably one of the most popular styles from the brand of all-time, Fila gives its Original Fitness a premium execution with high-quality leather and a perforated toecap.

Targa

The clean and classy tennis sneaker is built with Italian leather and a perforated toecap.

MB

The one-time signature shoe of former NBA star Jamal Mashburn gets color and material updates to appeal to today’s lifestyle-oriented consumer.

