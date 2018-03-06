Reebok’s Collab With Jonathan Simkhai Puts a Modern, Slick Twist on a Classic

Simkhai x Reebok Freestyle Hi Courtesy

Leather, denim and crochet all take to the Reebok Freestyle Hi, but this time the designs focus squarely on exclusivity for women.

Releasing today, the collaboration between Reebok Classic and New York designer Jonathan Simkhai turns the Freestyle Hi into a women’s sneaker collaboration, all ahead of International Women’s Day on Thursday.

Simkhai x Reebok Freestyle Hi MICHAEL QUIET

Inspired by the lightness of the Simkhai spring ’18 collection, the limited-edition custom sneakers use the designer’s signature fabrics of ecru crochet, indigo denim, ecru denim and powder-pink leather. The creams, denim and pink colors further push the high-top sneaker into the spring mood.

Originally introduced in 1982, the Freestyle Hi was the first fitness shoe created and marketed toward women. It remains a key lifestyle silhouette in the Reebok Classic stable today. Simkhai, who runs the company with a mission to create clothes that embolden women with confidence and ease, paired with Reebok, a subsidiary of Adidas, to embrace the Boston-based company’s history of promoting women’s fitness and style within its classic styles.

Simkhai x Reebok Freestyle Hi MICHAEL QUIET

Simkhai launched the eponymous label in New York after years of experience as a buyer and merchandiser. He attended Parsons School of Design and the Fashion Institute of Technology. Simkhai remains motivated to push conventional design boundaries and enjoys exploring the handmade artistry of fashion.

The four new sneakers — two differing denims combine with the other fabrics — are available exclusively on FarFetch.com and JonathanSimkhai.com. Leather and denim styles retail for $225, and the crocheted style retails at $245.

Simkhai x Reebok Freestyle Hi MICHAEL QUIET

