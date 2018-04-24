Puma Joins the Chunky-Dad-Shoe Party With On-Trend Thunder Spectra Sneakers

As the chunky-sneaker trend continues to catch fire, another brand is officially getting in on the party.

Puma is the latest to introduce a new silhouette featuring the on-trend dad shoe look. But make no mistake, these stylish kicks definitely aren’t for your dad.

The Thunder Spectra blends past and present designs with a look toward the future. The shoe pays homage to previous collaborations from the brand and its archival ’90s running models, reimagining with an exaggerated look featuring blown-up proportions and loud color blocking. The shoes release globally on Saturday at select retailers and on Puma.com for $120.

It all adds up to the perfect introduction to the chunky-sneaker game for summer ’18.

While the brand references the Puma x Alexander McQueen collaborations as inspiration, the Thunder Spectra at first glance also seems to be partly influenced by other popular chunky sneakers on the market. (Balenciaga Triple S and Adidas Yeezy 700 Wave Runner come to mind).

Whatever the inspiration may be, the Thunder Spectra is a striking design, and one that should move quickly at retail based on current trends.

Want more?

Ariel Winter Flashes Her Abs in a Cropped Sweater and $575 Alexander McQueen Sneakers

See What Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner Sneakers Look Like in Black