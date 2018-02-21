These Limited-Edition Pensole x Asics Sneakers Are Inspired By Hip-Hop Culture

Pensole x Asics GEL-180. Courtesy of brand

Pensole Footwear Design Academy is once again putting its best foot forward. This time, the design school has worked with Asics America Corporation on the Asics “Fresh Up” GEL-180 style, a Pensole x Asics collaboration created by members of the Foot Locker “Fueling the Future of Footwear” Master Class of 2016.

The limited-edition shoe will be sold exclusively at select Foot Locker stores worldwide and online, starting on Saturday. The shoe retails for $180.

Created by Master Class members Brady Corum, an American footwear designer and Vince Lebon, an Australian color and materials designer, the shoe is inspired by hip-hop culture’s inherent nature of creativity and innovation, and features textures and colors from microphones, turntables, graffiti and more.

“Through our partnership with Pensole, we are proud to support the next generation of global footwear designers that share our same passion for fresh thinking, creativity and style,” said Patrick Walsh, VP of marketing for Foot Locker North America. “With the launch of the Asics ‘Fresh Up’ GEL-180, we’re continuing to bring the latest and most innovative sneakers to Foot Locker customers in stores around the world.”

Added D’Wayne Edwards, Pensole founder, “Pensole has continued to mentor and fuel the future of footwear design because we want our students’ dreams to become a reality. We focus on providing the tools and mentorship needed to bring our designers’ passion, creativity and hard work to life, with the ultimate goal of having their shoes sold at Foot Locker.”

Foot Locker’s “Fueling the Future of Footwear” Master Class at Pensole Footwear Design Academy is a three-week course that provides the opportunity for 18 students around the world to gain first-hand design experience.

The next Pensole x Asics collaboration is expected to drop exclusively at the retailer in late 2018. Registration for the next “Fueling the Future of Footwear” Master Class will open this spring.

For further information, visit Foot Locker.

