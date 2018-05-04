Olivia Culpo Sunbathes in a Sensual White Top and Hot Pink Under Armour Sneakers

Olivia Culpo is already in summer mode. The Insta-star took to the photo social network yesterday to share a pic of herself sunbathing in Red Rock Canyon located in Nevada’s Mojave Desert.

She paired a white top featuring a deep plunging neckline with dark blue athletic shorts. Instead of going barefoot, the model protected her feet with standout hot pink Under Armour sneakers. Culpo even went the extra step to complement her outfit with a white manicure.

Today in vegas baby A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 3, 2018 at 7:10pm PDT

A pair resembling Culpo’s running shoes with similar shades are now on sale for only $89.99. These sneaks are light with comfortable sock-like fabric that are not only ideal for laying out in the sun, but for the most intense workouts, too.

They’re also a brighter alternative to the standard black, blue, or white gear most wear to the gym, so scroll through and imagine standing out with the footwear below. Plus, there’s no better time to try this feel-good color combination than now given the warm temperatures and sunny skies. In short, don’t hesitate to grab the sneakers along with new workout attire to match and go the extra mile by planning a hike like Culpo.

