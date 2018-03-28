Nike’s Inclusive Women’s Sneaker Store Offers Men’s Styles and a ‘No-Rules’ Shopping Experience

A new online sneaker boutique from Nike — Unlaced — points exclusively to women, offering a mix of seasonal offerings, customizable options and curated collections.

Launched March 27 in the U.S. and U.K., Nike Unlaced will update weekly, including new limited colorways of the Air Max 97, Air VaporMax and Air Max 270. Along with seasonal releases, Nike will partner with creatives and athletes to curate styles, colors and silhouettes for a portion of Unlaced. Every month, one of the partners will reveal a customized shoe with limited units available for purchase, and offer customization ideas.

European stylists Julia Sarr-Jamois steps in for the first six weeks of Unlaced. “This is all about inclusion, so that women can feel like they can wear different styles, such as a men’s sneaker,” she says. “I wanted to balance fun, a bit of classic and new silhouettes — and to encourage people to understand that there are no rules.”

Related News Hailey Baldwin Wears See-Through Leggings, Adidas Bra Top & $400 'Dad' Shoes to the Gym Ashley Graham Works Out in See-Through Leggings and Cashmere APL Sneakers With Karlie Kloss

A new Nike Uptempo colorway in the Unlaced shop CREDIT: Nike

As part of Sarr-Jamois’ effort, large silhouettes take center stage with the Air Max 95 and 97, and big logos in an Air More Uptempo with a North American-exclusive colorway. “It’s nice for women to be able to wear something that’s not dainty,” she said. “The Uptempo is my favorite shoe, and I just love how huge it is.” Sarr-Jamois will also feature plenty of pink, her favorite color.

Portions of the Unlaced catalog will offer customers the chance to remove or move logos and change or add accessories.

Julia Sarr-Jamois designs a Nike Cortez for Unlaced CREDIT: Nike

Nike Unlaced shop-in-shops within existing Nike stores will open internationally beginning this summer, offering localized curations.

Want More?

Nike’s New Flyknit Debuts on the Kobe NXT 360 — and Here’s How to Get the Shoe

This College Brags About Its School’s Air Jordans on Twitter

Nike Kyrgios Trains With Teen Survivors From Florida High School Gunman Rampage