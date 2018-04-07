Check Out the New FN!

7 Best Deals on Men’s and Women’s Sneakers On Nike’s Website Right Now

By Peter Verry
For the Nike sneaker fanatic, there are plenty of styles across all categories that you could pick up now with a discounted price. If you’re looking to add a pair or two to your collection, here are seven looks for men and women that you buy today via Nike.com on the cheap.

Air Max 1 for Men

For the retro sneaker enthusiast, the Swoosh has select colorways of its iconic Air Max 1 running shoe available now at a discount, with a $87.97 price tag.

Nike Air Max 1

Buy: Air Max 1 $87.97
Metcon 4 for Men

Some colorways of the brand’s cross-training sneaker are still full price, but you can score a few iterations on sale, with prices ranging from $116.97 to $122.97.

Nike Metcon 4

Buy: Metcon 4 $116.97
LunarEpic Low Flyknit 2 for Men and Women

The popular running silhouette boasts several colorways for both men and women on sale from $89.97 to $119.97. (However, not all women’s colorways are on sale.)

Nike LunarEpic Low Flyknit 2

Buy: LunarEpic Low Flyknit 2 (Women) $119.97
Nike LunarEpic Low Flyknit 2

Buy: LunarEpic Low Flyknit 2 (Men) $119.97
Nike Hyperdunk 2017 for Men and Women

For the basketball sneaker fan — or the baller who gets busy on the court — there are colorways of the Hyperdunk 2017 for men and women on sale, with prices ranging from to $89.97 $119.97.

Nike Hyperdunk 2017

Buy: Hyperdunk 2017 (Women) $90.97
Nike Hyperdunk 2017

Buy: Hyperdunk 2017 (Men) $104.97
Air Zoom Pegasus 34 for Men and Women

The acclaimed running shoe franchise from the Swoosh has several colorways of the 34th iteration discounted, $76.97 to $98.97.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Buy: Air Zoom Pegasus 34 (Men) $89.97
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Buy: Air Zoom Pegasus 34 (Women) $87.97
SF Air Force 1 Mid for Women

Female sneaker fans can pick up now a must-have sneaker-inspired boot in seven colorways for $111.97. The shoes originally retailed for $160.

SF Air Force 1 Mid

Buy: SF Air Force 1 Mid $111.97
Air Huarache for Men

The Swoosh has several colorways of this classic style on sale via nike.com now, with prices ranging from $69.97 to $92.97. This sneaker is a must-have in any collection.

Air Huarache for Men

Buy: Air Huarache $92.97
