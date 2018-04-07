7 Best Deals on Men’s and Women’s Sneakers On Nike’s Website Right Now

For the Nike sneaker fanatic, there are plenty of styles across all categories that you could pick up now with a discounted price. If you’re looking to add a pair or two to your collection, here are seven looks for men and women that you buy today via Nike.com on the cheap.

Air Max 1 for Men

For the retro sneaker enthusiast, the Swoosh has select colorways of its iconic Air Max 1 running shoe available now at a discount, with a $87.97 price tag.

Metcon 4 for Men

Some colorways of the brand’s cross-training sneaker are still full price, but you can score a few iterations on sale, with prices ranging from $116.97 to $122.97.

LunarEpic Low Flyknit 2 for Men and Women

The popular running silhouette boasts several colorways for both men and women on sale from $89.97 to $119.97. (However, not all women’s colorways are on sale.)

Nike Hyperdunk 2017 for Men and Women

For the basketball sneaker fan — or the baller who gets busy on the court — there are colorways of the Hyperdunk 2017 for men and women on sale, with prices ranging from to $89.97 $119.97.

Air Zoom Pegasus 34 for Men and Women

The acclaimed running shoe franchise from the Swoosh has several colorways of the 34th iteration discounted, $76.97 to $98.97.

SF Air Force 1 Mid for Women

Female sneaker fans can pick up now a must-have sneaker-inspired boot in seven colorways for $111.97. The shoes originally retailed for $160.

Air Huarache for Men

The Swoosh has several colorways of this classic style on sale via nike.com now, with prices ranging from $69.97 to $92.97. This sneaker is a must-have in any collection.