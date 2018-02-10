Revolve Will Debut Nike’s Female-Designed ‘The 1 Reimagined’ Collection with Interactive Pop-Up Shop

View Slideshow A new take on Nike's Air Force 1. Courtesy

E-tailer Revolve is celebrating NBA All-Star Weekend with the exclusive launch of Nike’s “The 1 Reimagined” collection, which re-creates 10 women’s styles of Nike’s most pivotal sneakers: the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1.

Revolve’s Social Club in L.A. will debut the kicks, re-imagined by 14 of Nike’s top female designers, with an interactive pop-up shop experience located on Melrose Avenue from Feb. 16-19 ​and online at revolve.com.

<span class="caption horizontal">Nike Air Force 1 XX “Sage.”</span> Courtesy

The Nike x Revolve pop-up will include appearances from leading influencers and Nike athletes in a series of events and activations.

“Nike Women​’s newest footwear collection is a re-imagining of iconic silhouettes whereby women can take and ‘multiply’ with their personality to create a unique expression of themselves. We’re excited to bring this narrative to life with Revolve​,” Grace Chang, a spokesperson for Nike said in a statement.

<span class="caption horizontal">Nike Air Jordan 1 XX “Explorer.”</span> Courtesy

<span class="caption horizontal">Nike Air Force 1 XX “Lover.”</span> Courtesy

