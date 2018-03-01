Restock Alert: Nike Adds Pairs of the Epic React Flyknit to its Online Store

Miss out on the Nike Epic React Flyknit the first time after it sold out in minutes? Well now you have another chance to get the coveted running sneakers. You also can pick up a new colorway of the shoe right now, if you act fast enough.

The new men’s colorway out now is a white-on-white look with racer blue highlights. The restocked colorways include “College Navy/Racer Blue/Pink Blast/College Navy” and “Black/Dark Grey/Wolf Grey/White.” Another colorway restocked, “White/Racer Blue/Pink Blast/White,” but has already sold out.

The Nike Epic React Flyknit retails for $150 and can be picked up via nike.com now.

The running sneaker is designed to give the user long-lasting comfort and is equipped with the brand’s React responsive and lightweight foam cushioning. It also boasts its proprietary Flyknit material for a snug fit and bootie-style construction with a tongue that is seamlessly part of the upper.

Nike, to shoe as light as possible, also focused on traction, placing it only where its critical to your run — the toe and heel for gripping the ground and pushing off — based on data.

