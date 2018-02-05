Shop the Super Bowl MVP-Winning Under Armour Cleats of Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Foles

Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Super Bowl LII win.

Nick Foles is an unlikely football hero, a journeyman quarterback who contemplated retirement following his 2016 release from the Los Angeles Rams. And if it weren’t for a season-ending injury to Philadelphia Eagles’ star Carson Wentz in Week 14 of the NFL regular season, he wouldn’t have hit the field in Super Bowl LII.

But on Sunday, Foles’ spectacular play — which led the Eagles to its first-ever Super Bowl win — got him named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Foles and the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday by a score of 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, besting quarterback icon Tom Brady in the process. The 29-year-old completed 28 of 43 passes against New England for 373 yards, throwing three touchdowns and just one interception.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in the end zone after catching a touchdown pass in Under Armour cleats. AP Images

During the win, Foles laced up cleats from Under Armour. The preferred style of the quarterback is the UA Highlight MC 2.0 Boa, which boasts the Boa precision closure system, the brand’s ClutchFit upper and UA PlasmaX plate, 3-D molded MPZ tongue and Molded 4D Foam insole.

The style is available now via ua.com for $199.99.

