Miley Cyrus Goes Shopping in a Slip Dress and Casual Sneakers With Her Mom

Even though she was wearing black, Miley Cyrus was spring-ready in her latest look.

The singer was spotted on a shopping trip with her mom Tish in Studio City, Calif., wearing a black and white layered outfit perfect for the season’s brisk breeze. She donned a fresh white T-shirt that she paired underneath a flattering black slip dress.

For an effortless finish, Cyrus tied her hair up in a messy ponytail and put on black heart-shaped sunglasses. When it came down to her footwear, the star went with kicks that had a casual vibe like the budget-friendly Converse Chuck Taylor’s below — the only difference was the printed embellishments on her shoes. Since the weather is still all over the place, layering and sneaks are a safe bet any spring day because it’s a stylish and simple way to keep warm.

On the other hand, Cyrus’ mom had a more straightforward strategy to avoid the wind as she wore a white hoodie, jeans, and trainers. Either way, this mother-daughter duo nailed their seasonal style and fingers crossed they deliver more fashion inspiration in their shopping trips to come. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it’s possible fans won’t even have to wait much longer for their coordinated looks.

Want more?

Miley Cyrus Wore See-Through Pants & Strappy Sandals at iHeart Radio Festival

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Easter Early With Whimsical Photo Shoot — and Vegan Footwear