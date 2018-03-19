6 Sneakers Every Man Needs to Own for Spring 2018

With spring finally here, it’s time to update your sneaker collections with looks for every occasion. Here are six suggestions for kicks every man should have in rotation, including lifestyle and performance-based looks, as the weather warms up and the sun stays bright a bit longer.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith

The Stan Smith is the quintessential shoe for the spring. It’s clean, it’s bright, it’s classy, and it’s universally loved. Get yourself a pair for the season.

Vans Mix Checker Slip-On

This twist on the iconic checkerboard look from the renowned skate brand is perfect for the spring and a great choice for whenever you’re out somewhere that has a casual vibe.

Reebok Question Mid

Brighten up your color palettes this spring with a classic look in a new colorway. Reebok dressed its iconic Question Mid sneaker, the shoe of basketball hall of famer Allen Iverson, in white and mint hues.

New Balance 890v6

With warmer weather approaching, it’s time to ditch the treadmill and embrace running on the road again. For the performance running opening in your closet, New Balance has a great option with its 890v6 neutral shoe.

Sperry Haven Lace-Up

Take a moment to escape the athletic brands you’re used to and give your collection a touch of class with this look from Sperry, a sneaker that’s attractive no matter what setting you’re in.

Nike PG 2

Add some sportier styles to your rotation for spring ’18. The PG2 from Nike, the second signature sneaker of NBA star Paul George, is a great pick for a modern basketball silhouette that has more than on-court appeal. (Its digestible price point doesn’t hurt, either.)