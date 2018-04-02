Shop the Nike and Jordan Sneakers You’ll See During the Men’s March Madness Final

Check Out the New FN!

The Nike PG 2 Omari Spellman Villanova March Madness
The Nike PG 2 worn by Omari Spellman of Villanova.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The NCAA men’s basketball championship game pits the Nike-sponsored Villanova Wildcats against the Jordan Brand-backed Michigan Wolverines, which means sneaker fans will have plenty of stellar kicks to check out.

When Villanova and Michigan tip off tonight at 9:20 p.m. ET to conclude March Madness at the Alamodome in San Antonio, shoe lovers will see the best basketball performance looks Nike and Jordan Brand have to offer today. With the big game’s arrival, here’s the chance to shop the models you’ll see worn on the court.

Nike PG 2

Villanova players love the Nike PG 2. The sneaker has low-profile Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot, an inner-sleeve designed to hug your foot and forefoot straps for stability.

Nike PG 2

Buy: Nike PG 2 $110
Buy it

Nike Kobe A.D.

Players on the Wildcats also rock the Nike Kobe A.D., which is built to be supportive, responsive and have superior traction. The sneaker boasts a multilayer mesh upper with Flywire cables and full-length Lunarlon foam paired with Zoom Air cushioning in the heel.

Nike Kobe A.D.

Buy: Nike Kobe A.D. $150
Buy it

Nike Kyrie 4

The Nike Kyrie 4 is also sure to be spotted on the court. Built to be flexible, responsive and supportive, the shoe features a Flex Groove outsole with a zigzag cutout for flexibility and traction, Zoom Air cushioning in the heel and Flywire cables on the upper for support.

Nike Kyrie 4

Buy: Nike Kyrie 4 $120
Buy it

Nike Hyperdunk 2017

Several Villanova players lace up the Nike Hyperdunk 2017, a shoe that’s on sale via Nike.com. Colorways of the model, which features light and durable React foam, range today from $90.97 to $119.97.

Nike Hyperdunk 2017

Buy: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 $104.97
Buy it

Air Jordan 32 Low

Most of Michigan laces up the Air Jordan 32 — specifically the low-cut model — which features Flyknit on the upper, low-profile Nike Zoom Air cushioning in the heel and forefoot, and its FlightSpeed technology over the forefoot Zoom Air unit to maximize responsiveness.

Air Jordan 32 Low

Buy: Air Jordan 32 Low $160
Buy it

Air Jordan 11 Low

While a majority of Michigan wears the Air Jordan 32 Low, some opt for classics. Moritz Wagner rocks the Air Jordan 11 on the court and was spotted in the tournament wearing the iconic “Space Jam” look. For fans of the model, pairs are still available on Nike.com.

Air Jordan 11 Low

Buy: Air Jordan 11 Low $175
Buy it

