Here’s How to Buy Your Pick for the Best Sneaker in March Madness

We posted a poll via Twitter on Selection Sunday (March 11) asking you what performance basketball sneaker you’re most excited to see during March Madness 2018, and you gave it to a look from the Three Stripes.

According to the poll results, the sneaker you’re looking most forward to seeing on the court throughout college basketball’s annual tournament is the Adidas Dame 4, the latest signature shoe of NBA superstar Damian Lillard.

The Adidas Dame 4, with 42 percent of the votes, beat out other performance popular looks, including the Air Jordan 32 (28 percent), the Nike Kobe A.D. (22 percent) and the Under Armour Curry 4 (8 percent).

The Adidas Dame 4 is in stores now and retails for $115.

The performance basketball model boasts a light and breathable textile upper with a neoprene collar for comfort and fit, bootie construction to keep the foot secure, a high-traction outsole with a wavy tread pattern, and Bounce cushioning for comfort and flexibility.

There are several Adidas-backed schools competing in the men’s tournament, such as the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks, the Miami Hurricanes, the NC State Wolfpack and the Texas A&M Aggies. (The Arizona State Sun Devils will play on Wednesday in a play-in game for a chance to earn a slot among the final 64 teams.)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk of the Kansas Jayhawks in the Adidas Dame 4. AP Images

Want more?

Here’s What Top College Basketball Stars Will Wear During March Madness

What Impact Could College Athletic Scandals Have on Sneaker Brands?

You Can Cheer On Your College Team Throughout March Madness in These Under Armour Sneakers