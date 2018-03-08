Nike LeBron 15 ‘Mowabb’ Sneakers Sold Out After 23-Minute Window During Cavaliers Game

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traveled to Denver on March 7, it was more than just LeBron James dropping 39 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the Cavs’ road win. It was also about the LeBron Watch program through Nike and a short window of time to land the Nike LeBron 15 “Mowabb.”

During the game, Nike opened up a 23-minute window for fans to purchase the previously announced sneaker. At $200, the sneaker sold out quickly.

Introduced in 1991, the Air Mowabb offered a cross-training hybrid designed by Tinker Hatfield inspired by the Huarache. The all-conditions gear silhouette was something LeBron says he remembers seeing on his uncle as a kid, quickly becoming one of his favorite sneakers of his youth.

Nike reimagined the Air Mowabb for LeBron in the 15. Using the Battle Knit made popular on the LeBron 15 model, the star player’s “Mowabb” version offers up blue and orange to contrast the neutral colors, paying homage to the year 1991 by placing that year on the inside of the heel pull tab.

Even though Nike offered fans 23 minutes to lock down a pair of the LeBron 15 Mowabb, the sneaker brand didn’t need to give that much time, with the sneaker selling out just a few minutes after of the offering became active.

LeBron 15 Mowabb Nike

This was the third of five sneakers to release during the LeBron Watch program, following the “Diamond Turf” and “Waffle Trainer.”

“When I was a kid, the athletes and the shoes represented in this series inspired me to chase my dream of one day becoming a professional athlete,” says James. “It’s important to me to share these stories and inspiration with my fans. I want them to be a part of every step of my journey, so I’m excited we’re making these shoes available to them.”

Some resale options are currently available on eBay.