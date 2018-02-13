Shop Sneakers, Wedding Gowns and Golf Gear at These New Las Vegas Stores

Dolce & Gabbana sneakers. Courtesy of company

With more than 75,000 square feet of luxury retail space, Wynn Plaza will bring more destination shopping to Las Vegas. While the official opening is slated for this year, several retailers are already in place: bespoke menswear designer Stefano Ricci, jewelry store Nirav Modi, Louis Vuitton menswear and Saint Laurent. Los Angeles’ hip Urth Cafe will head up the dining options.

While Las Vegas retail will get a boost from the enormous shopping center, here’s what’s new elsewhere on the strip.

Want a pair of kicks that no one else will have? Get yours customized at the Dolce & Gabbana pop-up sneaker shop, where artists will embellish sneakers to your specs with an assortment of studs, stripes, stitching, patches and paint. Go minimal with an inked-on cupid and heart appliqué or load up your pair with tags, doodles, flowers, stars and anything else between the laces. (The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace)

Sneakers at the Dolce & Gabbana Las Vegas pop-up. Courtesy of company

For a town known for offering many ways of tying the knot, the wedding gown options remain largely limited. Grey Pearl seeks to remedy this situation with a selection of modern independent designers to satisfy brides (and bridesmaids) who are in search of a unique look. A spacious lounge encourages clients to relax and take their time while trying on gowns. (4555 S. Fort Apache Road, Greypearlbridal.com)

Wedding dresses at the Grey Pearl. Kristen Krehbiel

You can do more than shop at the PGA Tour Superstore — of course, seemingly every ball, bag, glove, shoe and gadget known to mankind is on sale, but there are also opportunities to try them out on an indoor driving range. The superstore also offers golf lessons and clinics if you don’t feel that your game is quite up to that Callaway Big Bertha Fusion Driver yet. (2315 Summa Drive, Pgatoursuperstore.com/summerlin.jsp)

PGA Tour Superstore in Las Vegas. Courtesy of company

Main Street continues as ground zero for all things midcentury and beyond with the Antique Alley Mall, which consolidates a number of vendors into one clean, well-lit space in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District. You can drop $4 on a Sahara ashtray or four figures on Grace Kelly’s (signed) hat. Also available are manual typewriters restored into usability, objects repurposed into lamps, cocktail shakers, comic books and an astounding collection of vintage purses. (1126 S. Main St., Antiquealleymall.com)

