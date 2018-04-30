Check Out the New FN!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Vans x A Tribe Called Quest Sneaker Collab on Instagram

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian on her last night in Tokyo.
CREDIT: Splash

This month, Vans dropped a tribute capsule collection in honor of rap group A Tribe Called Quest, and now one of the world’s biggest social media influencers is touting the sneaker collab.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram stories last night to show off two of the exclusive styles from the six-shoe collection featuring the Vans Authentic, Sk8-Hi, Era, Old Skool as well as Slip-On models.

The reality star-turned-makeup mogul shared a snap of an Era silhouette boasting a creamy canvas upper and an allover graphic print of album covers spanning from 1990 to 2016.

kim kardashian instagram, vans, a tribe called quest

One of the slip-on styles includes the cover artwork from A Tribe Called Quest’s 2016 album, “We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service,” with embroidery of the title. Her husband, Kanye West, is featured on the track “The Killing Season.”

Kardashian’s three children with the rapper-turned-designer are big fans of Vans sneakers, especially the brand’s classic Sk8-Hi silhouette. Both North, 4, and Saint, 2, were pictured in pint-sized versions of the style in a family photo posted to Instagram last week.

Party of 5

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Shop the ATCQ Slip-On for yourself.

vans atcq slip on sneaker

Buy: Vans x A Tribe Called Quest ATCQ Slip-On $70
Buy it

You can check out more from the special collection at Vans.com.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Steals the Show at 20th High School Reunion in Plunging Minidress and Clear Heels

You Can Now Vote for High School Design Teams in the Vans Custom Sneaker Contest

Fear of God Ends Partnership With Vans, Confirms Nike Collaboration Coming in 2018

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad