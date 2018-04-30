Kim Kardashian Shows Off Vans x A Tribe Called Quest Sneaker Collab on Instagram

This month, Vans dropped a tribute capsule collection in honor of rap group A Tribe Called Quest, and now one of the world’s biggest social media influencers is touting the sneaker collab.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram stories last night to show off two of the exclusive styles from the six-shoe collection featuring the Vans Authentic, Sk8-Hi, Era, Old Skool as well as Slip-On models.

The reality star-turned-makeup mogul shared a snap of an Era silhouette boasting a creamy canvas upper and an allover graphic print of album covers spanning from 1990 to 2016.

One of the slip-on styles includes the cover artwork from A Tribe Called Quest’s 2016 album, “We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service,” with embroidery of the title. Her husband, Kanye West, is featured on the track “The Killing Season.”

Kardashian’s three children with the rapper-turned-designer are big fans of Vans sneakers, especially the brand’s classic Sk8-Hi silhouette. Both North, 4, and Saint, 2, were pictured in pint-sized versions of the style in a family photo posted to Instagram last week.

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Shop the ATCQ Slip-On for yourself.

You can check out more from the special collection at Vans.com.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Steals the Show at 20th High School Reunion in Plunging Minidress and Clear Heels

You Can Now Vote for High School Design Teams in the Vans Custom Sneaker Contest