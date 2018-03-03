Justin Bieber Wore His Longtime Favorite Sneaker Brand Twice On His Birthday

Justin Bieber with longtime manager Scooter Braun Thursday. Splash

Justin Bieber is another year older and the “Purpose” superstar spent his special day spending time with friends and family while wearing his longtime favorite shoe brand, Vans.

The singer was first spotted cruising around L.A. in his turquoise Lamborghini in a light-wash denim jacket and red track pants, both from Fear of God, with a red Supreme hoodie and all-white Sk8-Hi sneakers.

But Bieber later changed into a different pair of classic Vans for his party at the indoor kart racing venue MB2 Raceway in Valencia, Calif., which the 24-year-old rented out for the occasion.

Instead of sporting high tops, JB reached for his go-to $50 Authentic Core Classics kicks in blue. The “Sorry” crooner, who has been captured wearing the red version on numerous occasions, styled them with Fear of God Holy Water indigo skinny jeans and a purple checkered zip-up top courtesy of Palace Skateboards.

While Justin’s on-again girlfriend Selena Gomez wasn’t in attendance, the Canadian pop star was spotted with his mom Pattie Mallette and manager Scooter Braun.

Though Selena was noticeably absent from the festivities, the 25-year-old singer posted a sweet birthday message to Instagram, writing “March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom.”

For more of Justin Bieber’s statement-making style through the years, check out the gallery.

