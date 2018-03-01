Celebrate Justin Bieber’s 24th Birthday By Shopping His Sneaker Collection

Hate it or love, Justin Bieber has his own sense of style, down to his shoes, of course.

The pop star, who turns 24 today, is known for rocking the lastest collabs and coolest brands, from Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God to Kanye West’s Yeezy. On top of that, JB loves his classic $50 Vans sneakers and Jordans.

In celebration of Bieber’s birthday, scroll through and shop some of his favorite shoes as of late.

1. Vans Authentic Core Classics

If you look back at the “Love Yourself” singer’s shoe style through the years, you’ll notice that Vans Authetnic Core Classics have been a part of his wardrobe from a while now.

That said, Justin has popped up in the red colorway of the iconic skateboarding sneaker on a number of occasions in the last year. And just last week, he paired the style with his go-to Vetements Reebok socks and gray cotton Fear of God shorts.

2. Gosha Rubchinskiy X Adidas Ace 16+ Super

In recent months, the Canadian-born star has been all about these Adidas Football sneakers in collaboration with Russian fashion designer and photographer Gosha Rubchinskiy.

Bieber has been spotted in the clean laceless sneakers featuring a sock-like fit on countless occasions in 2017 and now into 2018. The “Purpose” artist has stepped out in every colorway, including black, white and red, and has styled them with everything from jeans to shorts to sweats.

3. Jordan 2017

Justin was captured leaving the gym several times last month in these red-soled Jordans boasting top-tier performance abilities. The latest version of the is complete with a Flight Web lacing system that holds the foot down and Nike React technology.

4. Vetements X Reebok Sock Pump High-Top

We weren’t exactly surprised when the “Sorry” songwriter was photographed wearing these chunky Vetements x Reebok Sock Pump stretch-knit sneakers last month as he’s a proven fan of shoes with a sock-like fit.

Pairing the sleek striped black and red logo kicks retailing for $840 with an all-black sweatsuit, the style almost looks like he’s just wearing another pair of socks from the collab.

5. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra

Justin has been a fan of Kanye West’s designs from the beginning when he was still working with Nike. Rocking all of the legendary rapper-turned-designer’s creations on the regular. The “What to You Mean?” singer was seen leaving a pilates class with on-again girlfriend Selena Gomez sporting the trendy Yeezy Boost 350 v2 in “zebra.”

Check out the gallery for a look at Justin Bieber’s shoe evolution through the years.