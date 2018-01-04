Jennifer Garner Steps Out in Sheer Leggings and Bright Blue Asics Sneakers

Jennifer Garner sported a stylish workout look while out in Los Angeles yesterday — and she wore a puffer coat despite the mild weather.

Garner stepped out in a metallic puffer coat and Alo leggings with sheer panelling. The “13 Going on 30” star completed her look with bright blue Asics sneakers, adding a pop of color to her ensemble.

Jennifer Garner steps out in workout clothes in LA. Rex Shutterstock

The actress often is spotted in leggings and sneakers — and she frequently uses her sneakers to add some color to an all-black workout ensemble.

While Garner has a variety of sneakers in her closet — and isn’t loyal to any one brand, sporting kicks from Nike and New Balance in addition to Asics — she is a big fan of this electric-blue pair.

Garner has had these sneakers in her rotation since at least June, and she’s put them on both for trips to the gym and to run errands.

The Capital One spokeswoman’s Asics running sneakers feature a removable cushioned insole and are a lace-up style. They earned the American Podiatric Medical Association seal of approval, making them a comfortable choice for a workout. The sneakers come in other colors besides Garner’s favorite blue, including a classic black.

Pick up a pair for yourself for $169.95 at Nordstrom and Nordstrom.com.

Asics GEL-Kayano® 24 Running Shoe Courtesy of Nordstrom

