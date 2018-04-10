Check Out the New FN!

Jenna Dewan Hits the Gym Without Wedding Ring in See-Through Leggings and Trendy Kicks

By Isis Briones
Jenna Dewan at The Ultimate Family Festival hosted by Target and Hunter.
Jenna Dewan started her week off strong with a trip to the gym on Monday. The star was spotted leaving in a chic athleisure look perfect for any workout.

She wore a flattering black sports bra with skintight leggings featuring see-through panels on the side. To finish her look, the actress sported a gray oversized sweater and a comfortable pair of black APL sneakers. The shoe was designed with a soft textile lining, cushioned fabric and a round-toe silhouette, making them extra easy to walk around in.

The star’s shoes are priced at $140 online, which is a steal for solid athletic footwear. Get a closer look at the Dewan-approved kicks below, but while her shoe game was on-point, there was one accessory missing from her outfit: Her wedding ring. This was one of the first times she was spotted not wearing her ring of nine years from former husband, Channing Tatum. The couple announced their split on social media a week ago.


Jenna Dewan Steps Out in See-Through Leggings and Yeezys Before Announcing Split from Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan Laughs Off Trip as She Attempts a Sexy Staircase Walk

