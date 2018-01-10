How to Get Through Winter in Any Type of Sneaker

If you’re the kind of person who would rather wear sneakers instead of boots throughout the majority of winter, it’s a good idea to make sure you’re going about it the right way.
Salt and snow can ruin sensitive materials, turning your once-favorite kicks into thrift store fodder before you even have a chance to look down and prevent it.
And while materials such as knit may not seem the most suitable for winter wear — and truth be told, they’re not — it can still be done comfortably if you take the proper precautions.
Suit up your sneakers for the remainder of the season with our ideas below.
1. Suede: Crep Protect Rain and Stain Shoe Spray
For delicate suedes and nubuck material, you’ll want to seek out a repellant protector such as this spray from Crep Protect. Water beads right off of the coating, and it’s also effective for keeping dirt from damaging your precious pairs.
2. Knit: Chup Vivienda Socks
While they may not be the most practical choice, knitted sneakers such as Yeezys can still be worn in cold winter weather — if you wear the right socks. The key here is to opt for a warm cotton blend or wool construction with plenty of coverage, such as this colorful style from Japanese label Chup.
3. Leather: Frye Weatherproof Leather Cream
Cold, dry temperatures can do a number on materials like leather, rendering your beautifully broken-in shoes into brittle beaters — just take a look at the vintage Air Jordans above. Take a proactive approach with a leather conditioner, such as this weatherproofing cream by boot specialist Frye.
4. Synthetic: Jason Markk Quick Wipes
Chances are, not all of the sneakers in your closet are built with delicate materials. If you have shoes built with synthetics, such as the Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 pictured here, sometimes all it takes is a quick brush with a wipe to restore the shine. You’ll want to keep these at an arm’s reach for on-the-go spot cleaning.