Check Out the New FN!

Hailey Baldwin Wears See-Through Leggings, Adidas Bra Top & Dad Shoes to the Gym

By
Isis Briones

More Stories By Isis

View All
Hailey Baldwin shares a photo of herself at the beach.
Hailey Baldwin’s Best Street Style of 2017
Hailey Baldwin’s Best Street Style of 2017
Hailey Baldwin’s Best Street Style of 2017
Hailey Baldwin’s Best Street Style of 2017
View Gallery 30 Images

Even though most of Hailey Baldwin’s go-to looks don’t include pants, that’s not necessarily the case when she hits the gym. It appears the star is a leggings kind of girl, but like the trendsetter that she is, Baldwin doesn’t just show up in your average pair.

Yesterday, she turned heads in West Hollywood, Calif., after her workout in the most unique fitness attire. The model sported black leggings with completely see-through cutouts along the side, which she wore with a tiny sports bra that showed off her figure and a black jacket that she tied around her waist.

hailey baldwin
Hailey Baldwin spotted after a workout with a friend.
CREDIT: Splash

When it came to her sneakers, Baldwin went with kicks that streetwear fans approve of.

The Yeezy Wave Runner 700 is available on sale for $319 on Myshopify.com, which is rather reasonable considering the high-quality leather built into the design. On top of that, it’s hands-down a statement piece and will instantly make you the most fashion-forward person at the gym now that the chunky dad shoe style is trending.

Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
CREDIT: Splash

With Coachella right around the corner next month, it’ll be interesting to see if these fresh shoes make it into the festival queen’s array of outfits. For those of you headed out to the California desert, it can certainly be a part of yours. Just click through the following link and you’ll have the shoe that will set you apart in Palm Springs.

See Hailey Baldwin’s 30 best street style looks. 

Buy: Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 $319
Buy it

Want more? 

Hailey Baldwin Is the Queen of the No-Pants Trend With Upscale Kicks

Hailey Baldwin Goes for a High-Low Fashion Look in Off-White Coat & Affordable Ankle Booties

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad