Hailey Baldwin Wears See-Through Leggings, Adidas Bra Top & Dad Shoes to the Gym

Even though most of Hailey Baldwin’s go-to looks don’t include pants, that’s not necessarily the case when she hits the gym. It appears the star is a leggings kind of girl, but like the trendsetter that she is, Baldwin doesn’t just show up in your average pair.

Yesterday, she turned heads in West Hollywood, Calif., after her workout in the most unique fitness attire. The model sported black leggings with completely see-through cutouts along the side, which she wore with a tiny sports bra that showed off her figure and a black jacket that she tied around her waist.

Hailey Baldwin spotted after a workout with a friend. CREDIT: Splash

When it came to her sneakers, Baldwin went with kicks that streetwear fans approve of.

The Yeezy Wave Runner 700 is available on sale for $319 on Myshopify.com, which is rather reasonable considering the high-quality leather built into the design. On top of that, it’s hands-down a statement piece and will instantly make you the most fashion-forward person at the gym now that the chunky dad shoe style is trending.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Splash

With Coachella right around the corner next month, it’ll be interesting to see if these fresh shoes make it into the festival queen’s array of outfits. For those of you headed out to the California desert, it can certainly be a part of yours. Just click through the following link and you’ll have the shoe that will set you apart in Palm Springs.

