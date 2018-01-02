Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Pink Hair in Bikini & Adidas Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin eased into 2018 with a fresh hairstyle, stepping out for a beach day in Miami yesterday with newly pink locks.

The model and Adidas brand ambassador matched her new ‘do to a bubblegum-pink Kopper & Zink bikini, wearing white, wide-legged Céline trousers with her bathing suit as she strode along the sand.

Hailey Baldwin walks along the beach in Miami. Splash

Baldwin finished her look with Adidas Superstar sneakers, opting for the white-on-white colorway that surged in popularity in 2017. Adidas offers an all-white Superstar for $70 — making the kicks an affordable choice. The sneakers feature a smooth leather upper and rubber shell toe, with the brand’s classic three stripes emblazoned on the sides.

Adidas Superstar Courtesy of Adidas

Aside from the sneakers on her feet, Baldwin carried a pair of Adidas Yeezy sneakers in the “Semi Frozen Yellow” colorway. While the Superstars are available to shop, the Yeezys are sold out.

Hailey Baldwin in Miami on Jan. 1. Splash

Fans looking to get the Yeezy sneakers can purchase them from resellers online, but the kicks — one of the most limited-edition styles from Kanye West’s popular label — come at a steep cost, reselling for hundreds of dollars.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow.” Courtesy of Adidas

While Baldwin wears shoes from a wide variety of brands, she’s a big fan of Adidas sneakers. The 21-year-old frequently steps out in the sportswear giant’s kicks, pairing them with everything from sweatpants to minidresses.

